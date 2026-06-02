Glitch in CBSE’s new system jeopardising students’ future: MLA M H Jawahirullah

NAGAPATTINAM: Demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE officials over alleged irregularities in Class 12 answer sheet evaluation, MMK president and Nagapattinam MLA M H Jawahirullah on Monday said that glitches in CBSE’s newly introduced On Screen Marking (OSM) system had severely affected students’ prospects.

In a statement, Jawahirullah said the CBSE introduced the OSM system this year for evaluating Class 12 public examination answer sheets, under which scanned copies of answer papers were uploaded online for digital evaluation by teachers.

However, he said that around 13,000 answer sheets, uploaded through the system, were unreadable and had to be evaluated manually later. Due to this, several students received low marks and the overall pass percentage declined.

Holding the Union government responsible for “ruining the future of students”, he demanded that the Union Education Minister and all officials connected wh the alleged CBSE evaluation irregularities resign from their posts.