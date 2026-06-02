Graft-free admin not possible in a night, but we will achieve it: CM Joseph Vijay

TIRUCHY: In his first public speech after leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to victory in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK and the AIADMK, accusing both parties of attempting to come together to prevent the TVK from forming the government.

Vijay also reiterated his commitment to clean governance. “A corruption-free administration cannot be created overnight. It is not magic. But one day we will achieve it,” he said.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting for voters at St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School Grounds in Tiruchy, Vijay said, “Today they accuse us of horse-trading. But who was actually trying to join hands secretly?

Those who claimed to oppose each other for years were willing to unite only because they did not want a TVK government. They feared that if this government assumes power, bribery and loot would come to an end.” Without directly naming the parties, Vijay referred to the DMK as an “evil force” and the AIADMK as an “exhausted force”.

Asserting that the election results had transformed Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, Vijay said politics in the state had for decades revolved around caste equations, religious divisions and money distribution during elections. “The people rejected all that by choosing TVK,” he said, adding that the party would continue to oppose caste and religious divisions while ensuring equal governance for all sections of society, protecting the rights of the state, and maintaining respect for alliance partners.

Responding to criticism that TVK’s success was driven by social media influence, Vijay said, “They think people who posted reels on Instagram voted for us and brought us victory. Even if that’s true, we have at least made an entire generation closely follow politics.”