Heavy rain likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till June 7; heatwave to persist in northern coastal region

CHENNAI: With conditions becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for more than 15 districts across western and southern Tamil Nadu.
In contrast, northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is expected to continue experiencing intense heat and humidity, leading to severe discomfort.
A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre warned that a combination of high temperatures and high humidity will result in heatwave-like conditions in the region.
The IMD said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Madurai districts.
Rainfall activity is expected to continue in the western and southern parts of the state until June 7.
Thirumalvadi in Dharmapuri district recorded the highest rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours at nine cm, followed by Okkur in Sivaganga district with eight cm over the same period.
The IMD also noted that temperatures in Vellore, Tiruttani and Chennai have crossed 40°C.
Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated locations across northern Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from PTI)