Heavy rain likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till June 7; heatwave to persist in northern coastal region

CHENNAI: With conditions becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for more than 15 districts across western and southern Tamil Nadu.

In contrast, northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is expected to continue experiencing intense heat and humidity, leading to severe discomfort.

A latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre warned that a combination of high temperatures and high humidity will result in heatwave-like conditions in the region.