It’s unfortunate MDMK contested under DMK’s symbol: Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko, who welcomed CM C Joseph Vijay at the airport on Monday, said his party was not in a position to extend support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government as its legislators had been elected on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

“Our MLAs, unfortunately, contested and won under the DMK symbol. Therefore, we are not in a situation where we can extend support to the government unlike other parties who supported him to prevent President’s rule,” Durai Vaiko said.He added that issue would be discussed in the party’s general council meeting scheduled for June 27.

Furthermore, he said that it was too early to criticise the newly-formed government. “It is unreasonable to expect immediate results within days of assuming office. The government has just taken charge and administrative changes are under way. It should be given at least six months to a year to deliver visible changes,” he said.