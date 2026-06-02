Kadamparai hydropower plant’s output crippled by outdated parts

COIMBATORE: Kadamparai Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant, Tamil Nadu's only facility with reversible two-way turbines, is struggling to stay operational as it is beyond its design life, functioning at just 25% capacity.

Out of four units, only one is generating power at present, while the rest are down due to recurring faults. Facing production losses and escalating repair costs, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) is now planning to outsource repairs and maintenance to private players.

Commissioned in 1987, Kadamparai was the state's first pumped storage unit and remains unique for its ability to operate in both generator and motor modes. When the grid needs power, water is released from the upper dam at Kadamparai to the Lower Aliyar Dam, driving the turbines to generate electricity.

During night, with wind and solar creating surplus power in the grid, the same turbines reverse into pump mode and act as motors and push water back from the lower dam to the upper dam, effectively storing energy for the next demand cycle.

The Kadamparai Dam has a storage capacity of 1,080 mcft, while the Lower Aliyar Dam holds 937 mcft. Using a minimum of 4 mcft from the upper dam, each unit can produce 100 MW (1 lakh units) per hour. With four units, the plant's installed capacity is 400 MW per hour.

The first unit was installed in 1987 by an England-based company. Based on that technology, BHEL set up the remaining three units in 1989 and 1990. But after nearly 37 years of service, the machinery has become prone to breakdowns.