Karur court awards double life term to three accused for killing activist

KARUR: The District Principal Sessions Court in Karur on Monday awarded double life imprisonment to three persons, including the owner of a stone quarry, in connection with the murder of an activist who campaigned against illegal stone mining.

The court convicted S Selvakumar (43), owner of the quarry and a native of Andankoil in Karur; K Sakthivel (28), a truck driver employed at the quarry and a native of Omalur in Salem; and P Ranjithkumar (50), a labourer at the quarry and a native of Ranipettai, for the murder of R Jeganathan (49), a farmer and activist from Kalipalayam in Karur district.

The judge sentenced the three convicts to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each, the prosecution said.

Selvakumar owned a stone quarry in Kalipalayam village in Pugalur taluk. Jeganathan cultivated in seven acres of land in the village. Since the quarry was located near his farmland, he had been opposing its operations, alleging that it had been functioning without a licence for several years and was adversely affecting agricultural activities in the area, the prosecution said.