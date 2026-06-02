Loan waiver row deepens as farmers protest across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI/SALEM/NAGAPATTINAM/COIMBATORE: Thousands of farmers from various organisations across the state, continued demonstrations in numerous districts on Monday, demanding a complete waiver of cooperative crop and jewellery loans, alleging that the state government’s recent announcement had fallen short of their expectations.

They said many cultivators, especially small and marginal farmers, remained burdened by debt despite election promises of broader relief. In Nagapattinam, the farmers criticised the government’s partial waiver announcement as discriminatory and deceptive. A few protesters staged a symbolic demonstration by lying on the ground like corpses.

Farmer leaders also claimed that over 90% of cooperative society borrowers would receive only minimal benefit under the present scheme. Farmers protested in various districts, including Salem, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Villupuram and Vellore.

Meanwhile, former finance minister and senior DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu on Monday accused the TVK government of deliberately misleading farmers. He alleged that the ruling party was fully aware of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines restricting cooperative bank loan waivers before making poll promises and now referring to the same norms as an excuse to backtrack.