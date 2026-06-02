Madras HC sought reply from TN over RTE income limit PIL

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice to the state government on a PIL petition seeking the introduction of income ceiling for admissions under the disadvantaged group category of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The petition was filed by V Eswaran, president of Coimbatore-based Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, who contended that the absence of an income limit for disadvantaged groups could result in economically well-off families availing benefits intended for underprivileged students.

According to the petitioner, children belonging to weaker sections are currently required to satisfy an annual family income ceiling of Rs 2 lakh for admissions under the 25% quota mandated by the RTE Act. However, no such ceiling exists for disadvantaged group category.

Eswaran relied on an earlier Madras HC judgment and argued that a similar ceiling should be prescribed for socially and educationally backward classes seeking admission under the disadvantaged group category.

He submitted that government funds earmarked under the RTE scheme should reach genuinely poor and needy students. Stating that a representation submitted to the authorities in October 2025, had not evoked any response, Eswaran sought a writ directing the respondents to implement an income ceiling under the disadvantaged group category.

The court directed the School Education Department and the Directorate of Private Schools to respond within four weeks.