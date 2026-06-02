Madras High Court closes DMK’s petition on ST poll seats

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday closed as infructuous a writ petition filed by the DMK in 2016 seeking adequate representation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in local body elections and rotation of reserved seats in Tamil Nadu.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the order after counsel for the DMK submitted that Justice N Kirubakaran had already delivered a detailed judgment in the matter on October 4, 2016. The petition had since remained pending solely for reporting compliance with the court’s directions.

In the 2016 judgment, the HC issued a series of directions to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) and the state government aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in local body polls.

Among the key directions was an order to the state to amend Rule 26 of the TN Panchayats (Election) Rules, 1995, to incorporate a TNSEC notification mandating candidates contesting local body polls to disclose their criminal antecedents through separate affidavits while filing nominations.

The court also directed the TNSEC to reject nominations of candidates who failed to furnish such details and to widely publicise the requirement among voters and contestants.

The commission was further instructed to create a database of the affidavits and upload the information on its website. In addition, the court asked the TNSEC to advise recognised political parties against fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds.

Observing that political parties often selected candidates on the basis of affluence and muscle power, the court stressed that local bodies were institutions meant for public service and not profit-making. It also expressed concern over the criminalisation of grassroots politics.