Out-of-state TN trucks can renew national permit through Suraksha Mitra portal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that national permit trucks operating outside the state can register their Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) through the Tamil Nadu Suraksha Mitra portal, enabling the renewal of their national permits.

In a statement, Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the relaxation would be available for a period of two weeks. He noted that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had made the installation of VLTDs mandatory for all commercial vehicles from May 9.

As vehicles operating outside Tamil Nadu cannot be physically produced before Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for verification, the state government has introduced the temporary measure to ease compliance.

Truck operators who have not installed VLTDs are currently unable to obtain temporary permits for operation or renew their national permits online.

To address this issue, the state government has decided to allow trucks holding all-India permits to register and install the tracking devices through the Suraksha Mitra portal without physically producing their vehicles before the RTOs,” Parthiban said.

He further said the state government has written to MoRTH seeking permission to enable the payment of national permit renewal fees for such vehicles through the VAHAN portal.