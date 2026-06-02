Sanitary workers of Tirunelveli municipal corporation seek hike in daily wages to Rs 732

TIRUNELVELI: Sanitation workers of municipal corporation and all other urban local bodies have demanded a revision in the daily-wage fixed for them. In a petition to Collector Ananth Mohan on Monday, the workers sought to enhance the wages from Rs 540 to Rs 732, citing a 2017 government order and a High Court order.

The petition was submitted during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday. R Mohan of the District Rural Development Workers’ Association led the sanitation workers affiliated to the CITU.

“The workers are receiving Rs 540 now. Due to the hike in fuel prices, the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. The workers find it very difficult to run their family with the meagre wages.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari and Erode administrations have fixed the daily wage of sanitation workers at Rs 732 following the 2017 GO and a Court order,” he said in the petition. He also opposed the meagre six per cent annual increase in wages affected by the Tirunelveli administration.

He recalled that the wage was reasonably increased by Rs 100 at a time during the tenure of Collector Sandeep Nanduri.

Aside, P Bhoopathi, a woman from Mangulam village near Vijayanarayanam urged the Collector to get her late husband’s postmortem report.