Tamil Nadu

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu visits sickle-attack victims at Nellai

“The victims who are SC Christians are not eligible to receive the compensation under the Act. Hence, we will talk to the CM and obtain relief for the other victims,” he said.
Minister Vanni Arasu conversing with one of the six sickle attack victims in Tirunelveli on Monday
Minister Vanni Arasu conversing with one of the six sickle attack victims in Tirunelveli on MondayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu visited the Nettur sickle attack victims at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Monday.

He informed the media that one of the six victims was provided `1.30 lakh of compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The victims who are SC Christians are not eligible to receive the compensation under the Act. Hence, we will talk to the CM and obtain relief for the other victims,” he said.

The minister further said that the Tenkasi district administration and police have been directed to increase security at Nettur village near Alangulam. “Residents of the sensitive area should be given protection by armed police personnel,” he said.

When asked if the Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts will be announced caste-atrocity prone districts, Vanni Arasu said that it was the demand of his party leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Nellai
sickle attack case
Minister Vanni Arasu