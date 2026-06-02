TN CM Vijay brings joy to supporters, pain to commuters in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the city to thank voters of Tiruchy East constituency put a majority of them into inconvenience due to traffic restrictions and the resultant hardship they faced.
Several people criticised the choice of the venue - St Joseph Higher Secondary School which is located in the heart of the city and early implementation of traffic restrictions.
Though Chief Minister Vijay reached the city in the afternoon, the Chathiram bus stand, which is a vital transport node, was closed at 10 am, leaving thousands of commuters struggling to reach their destinations, with many forced to walk several kilometres.
After the meeting, the chief minister returned to the airport in a road show greeting people who lined up the route right from Wireless Road to Mannarpuram.
Traffic congestion was reported around Chathiram Bus Stand and adjoining areas, including Anna Statue Junction and Karur Road, during the Chief Minister's arrival and after the programme.
Only after the CM reached the airport around 5pm did police restore normal traffic.
The closure of the bus stand hours before the CM's arrival affected the routine of people travelling to their work places in Singarathope, Chathiram, Main Guard Gate as they had to walk up to 2 km from the temporary drop-off points.
Similarly, passengers heading towards Lalgudi, Manachanallur and Samayapuram were forced to walk nearly 3 km between Main Guard Gate and Mambalasalai to board connecting buses.
R Kannan, a resident of Nochiyam, who arrived in the city for work said. "I was unaware of the traffic diversions. Since buses were not allowed into Chathiram, I had to walk a long distance carrying my bags. While security arrangements are important, the public should not be made to suffer."
Many office-goers said they reported for work late. C Suresh, a resident of Thalakudi who works at a textile shop in Singarathope, said, "My bus was stopped at Mambalasalai, and I had to walk nearly 3 km to reach my workplace. I reached the office late. Not everyone reads newspapers in the morning, and many commuters were unaware of the changes. I also have health issues. How am I supposed to walk such long distances?"
M Ramesh, a private employee from Thiruverumbur, said he had to get down near Main Guard Gate and walk nearly 3 km to reach his office in Annamalai Nagar.
Several people said such events should be held in outer areas like Anna Stadium or G-Corner instead of the busy centre. Speaking to TNIE, SR Kishore Kumar, an advocate in the city said, "Buses should have been allowed until the afternoon, as the CM's programme was scheduled only at 4.15 pm. Early diversion from 10 am onwards, along with the closure of Chathiram Bus Stand, caused avoidable inconvenience to people. Police failed to choose the appropriate venue for the event, instead they selected a location that heavily affect public."