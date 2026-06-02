TN CM Vijay brings joy to supporters, pain to commuters in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to the city to thank voters of Tiruchy East constituency put a majority of them into inconvenience due to traffic restrictions and the resultant hardship they faced.

Several people criticised the choice of the venue - St Joseph Higher Secondary School which is located in the heart of the city and early implementation of traffic restrictions.

Though Chief Minister Vijay reached the city in the afternoon, the Chathiram bus stand, which is a vital transport node, was closed at 10 am, leaving thousands of commuters struggling to reach their destinations, with many forced to walk several kilometres.

After the meeting, the chief minister returned to the airport in a road show greeting people who lined up the route right from Wireless Road to Mannarpuram.

Traffic congestion was reported around Chathiram Bus Stand and adjoining areas, including Anna Statue Junction and Karur Road, during the Chief Minister's arrival and after the programme.

Only after the CM reached the airport around 5pm did police restore normal traffic.

The closure of the bus stand hours before the CM's arrival affected the routine of people travelling to their work places in Singarathope, Chathiram, Main Guard Gate as they had to walk up to 2 km from the temporary drop-off points.

Similarly, passengers heading towards Lalgudi, Manachanallur and Samayapuram were forced to walk nearly 3 km between Main Guard Gate and Mambalasalai to board connecting buses.