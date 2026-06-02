TN govt advocate appointments will be strictly based on merit, says Minister C T R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy Resources & Law, C T R Nirmalkumar, asserted on Monday that appointments of government advocates in courts would be made strictly on merit, with no scope for political interference or corruption in the process.

Addressing reporters at Fort St George following the termination of Director of Prosecution Krishnaraja last week, the minister said the government had already released a provisional list of candidates and aimed to complete the appointments within a month.

“Earlier, there were allegations that several key positions were secured through political influence or bribery. Such practices will not be allowed. Appointments will be made solely on merit,” he said, adding that a number of retired judges had appreciated the selection process.

On the contentious Mekedatu dam project, Nirmalkumar reiterated that Tamil Nadu would not grant permission for its construction under any circumstance. He said the state government is pursuing all available legal remedies to protect its interests, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay closely monitoring the issue.

The minister also said the newly-appointed director of vigilance would expedite action on pending cases under the DVAC. “Wherever irregularities are found, appropriate action will be taken without delay,” he said.

Responding to allegations of horse-trading levelled by AIADMK leader Agri S S Krishnamurthy, who sought a CBI probe, Nirmalkumar denied any wrongdoing. He maintained that the resignations of the MLAs in question were voluntary and pointed out that those who stepped down had publicly explained their reasons. He further said that the alliance, backed by 120 members, had submitted a letter of support to the governor.