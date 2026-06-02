TN govt extends engineering admission deadline to June 5

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has extended the deadline for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 applications to June 5, with certificate uploads allowed until June 6.

Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan announced the extension after a review meeting at the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

So far, 2,87,362 students have registered, and 2,25,091 have completed fee payment. Random numbers will be issued on June 10, and rank lists will be released on June 29. Registration for BArch courses will continue until June 20 due to the ongoing NATA exams.

In polytechnic education, 3,570 new seats have been added across 55 government colleges, along with three new Industry 4.0 diploma courses in collaboration with Tata.

Over 18,800 students have applied for diplomas. For arts and science admissions, 2,24,034 applications have been received for 1,26,959 seats. Counselling begins on June 5, with classes for first-years to start from July 1.