Two minor girls sexually assaulted in Namakkal; kin stage protest

NAMAKKAL: After two minors, including a three-year-old girl child, were sexually assaulted hours apart in two separate instances under Kumarapalayam police station limits in Namakkal district, the families of the victims staged a protest alleging inaction by the police on Monday and flagged the rising instances of such crimes. Meanwhile, the police condemned the public for beating the suspects and threatened them with arrests.
According to police sources, the first incident occurred on Sunday night, where a 12-year-old girl child was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 62-year-old neighbour, a daily wage worker.
The girl then informed her family about the incident, following which residents apprehended the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint, Kumarapalayam police registered a case and arrested the suspect, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second incident occurred early on Monday, where a three-and-a-half year old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 59-year-old man from her locality. The victim's family lodged a complaint and the suspect was arrested. While the suspect was being taken to the police station, onlookers threw random objects at him, said sources.
Although police officials assured the protesters that action had been initiated and both suspects had been arrested, they expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that incidents of sexual harassment against children were becoming increasingly frequent in the area.
As the crowd continued to protest outside the police station, nearly 150 people staged a road blockade on the Pallipalayam-Salem Road, demanding immediate and strict punishment for the suspects.
Subsequently, senior police officials held talks with the protesters and assured that appropriate legal action would be taken in both cases. Following the discussions, the protesters dispersed.
Police officials said both suspects have been arrested under sections of the Posco Act and further investigation is under way. The two children are currently undergoing treatment at the Kumarapalayam government hospital, police added.