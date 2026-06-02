Two TVK functionaries held for sexual assault on woman in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Srivaikuntam All Woman Police on Monday arrested two TVK functionaries who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on May 3 after luring her with promise of a job.

Police identified the suspects as TVK Thoothukudi west youth wing organiser Balasubramaniam (35), and his friend Jeyabal (28), a party functionary from Ramanathapuram.

Police said the two took the woman in a car allegedly under the pretext of arranging a job for her. They took her to Ervadi in Ramanathapuram on May 3, promising her to find a good job, spiked her drink with sedatives and sexually assaulted her.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Srivaikuntam All Woman Police registered a case and arrested the suspects. They have been remanded to custody in the Palayamkottai Central Prison.