'Upholding law and order is your primary duty': EPS targets TN CM Vijay

AIADMK chief K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, saying "upholding law and order is the primary duty of the CM."

His remarks come following media reports of a 23-year-old man being beaten to death in Chennai for allegedly exposing local ganja sales.

"If exposing drug trafficking is met with murder under this administration, what does change look like?" he questioned in a statement.

"It is shameful for the person who controls the police to shy away from taking responsibility for law and order. It amounts to a tacit admission that he cannot eliminate narcotics," he alleged.

Turning his attention to women's safety, Palaniswami questioned the sudden postponement of the launch of 'Singapen' women's task force.

"Why was it cancelled in the last minute when everything was ready? Must Tamil Nadu's women remain unprotected until the launch of the program next week?" the former CM asked.

Pointing to the arrest of two TVK office bearers in connection with a gang-rape and assault case near Tuticorin, Palaniswami wondered how a leader who cannot rein in his own party members be expected to manage the police. "How will such a government protect people? How will it ensure women's safety?" the AIADMK leader asked.

"I urge the chief minister to accept the primary responsibilities of his office, uphold law and order, and take decisive action," he said.