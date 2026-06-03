21 month wait ends, promoted forest range officers in Tamil Nadu get posting orders

COIMBATORE: More than 21 months after promoting 'Foresters' as Forest Range Officers (FRO), the state forest department issued an order on Tuesday posting them to their respective and other locations across the state.
With this order, issued by the Head of Forest Force, Srinivas R Reddy, the long wait has ended for 19 foresters who have been serving in the Sri Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR), Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), and the forest circles of Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, etc. Though they were promoted in August 2024, they continued to receive foresters' salaries. Now they will receive Forest Range Officers' salaries from next month.
As per norms, postings for forest range officers should be issued within a few weeks after promotion by the panel constituted by the forest department. The panel had issued promotion orders elevating foresters as forest range officers on August 15, 2024. However, 10 forest range officer posts were allocated to candidates selected through TNPSC a week ago, and this was done a few days after completing the training.
Speaking to TNIE, the promoted Forest Range Officers said that although there were many vacancies, it remains unclear why the state government hesitated to fill these posts for nearly two years. "Our 22-month wait will definitely have an impact on the next promotion, as 10 forest range officers who were appointed earlier through TNPSC are now placed ahead of us in the seniority list," a promoted forest range officer said
Staff claimed that forest department officials appear to be unconcerned about staff welfare, even as it continues to introduce several schemes for wildlife protection.
"Despite nearly 30 Forest Range Officer posts remaining vacant across the state, the department delayed postings. The post is crucial for managing the entire range, handling administrative work, and deploying field staff to control human-animal conflict. However, the department seems to have failed to prioritise staff welfare. We urge senior officials to disburse arrears to the newly posted Forest Range Officers, as they have been receiving foresters' salaries since August 15, 2024, when they were promoted," another staff told TNIE.