7-am inspection mandate for corporation commissioners

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department has directed commissioners of all city corporations to begin field inspections before 7 am every day and remain accessible through wireless communication during rounds to address civic issues.

Sources said that the directions, issued through additional chief secretary to govt Gagandeep Singh Bedi, aims to prioritise complaints on water supply, solid and liquid waste management and pothole repairs.

While TVK performed strongly in urban areas in the recent election, urban local bodies continue to be controlled by DMK-dominated representatives. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor road sweeping operations, source-level waste segregation, composting and biomining activities, and conduct detailed weekly reviews of conservancy work.

They have also been asked to step up greening initiatives by utilising open space reservation (OSR) lands, waterbodies and road avenues. As part of beautification efforts, urban local bodies have been directed to improve traffic islands with greenery, decorative lighting and water fountains wherever feasible. Officials have been directed to remove unauthorised posters from public places.

Commissioners have been asked to ensure efficient tax collection and transparency in granting building plan approvals, while avoiding delays beyond timelines prescribed by the Directorate of Municipal Administration.

The advisory further stressed the need for surprise inspections of urban local body hospitals, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and patient care, and measures to upgrade school infrastructure. Officials have also been instructed to strengthen implementation of the Animal Birth Control programme to address the stray dog population.

Commissioners have been directed to personally inspect major projects, including underground sewerage schemes, and ensure adherence to quality.