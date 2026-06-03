AIADMK denies claim that CM Vijay sought meeting with Palaniswami

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy on Wednesday dismissed Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s claim that Chief Minister Vijay had sought a meeting with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and was denied an appointment.

Speaking to reporters, Munusamy asserted that neither the Chief Minister nor his office had ever approached Palaniswami for a meeting.

“At no point in time and under no circumstances did the Chief Minister or his official team seek an appointment with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami,” Munusamy said, rejecting the minister’s allegations.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of recent political tensions within the AIADMK over its stance towards the Vijay-led TVK government.

The controversy began after a group of rebel AIADMK legislators, led by former ministers SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, voted in favour of the TVK government during a floor test in the Assembly on May 13, defying the party’s official position.

The move prompted the AIADMK leadership to seek action against the rebel legislators under the anti-defection law. Speculation subsequently emerged that some of the dissident MLAs could be accommodated in Vijay’s cabinet. However, no such appointments were made when the Chief Minister expanded his ministry.

In a further development, four rebel legislators resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK, while several others later reconciled with Palaniswami. Following the rapprochement, the AIADMK chief withdrew the petition seeking action against them.

Munusamy, a close ally of Palaniswami, reiterated that the AIADMK would not support the TVK government.