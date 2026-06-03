AIADMK MLA accuses party functionaries of betrayal

KALLAKURICHI: AIADMK MLA from Sankarapuram R Rakesh on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against party functionaries, including an election in-charge, claiming that he faced sustained opposition from within the party during the recent Assembly election campaign.

Addressing mediapersons at Sankarapuram, Rakesh said the AIADMK’s victory in the constituency after a gap of 10 years was made possible due to the efforts of party cadres, branch-level office-bearers, alliance workers and local administrators.

He said the party had entered the polls with high expectations, but several incidents had marred the campaign period.

“From the day AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced my candidature till today, the hardships I have faced cannot be counted. I have convened this press meet to inform party functionaries and the public,” he said.

Tracing his political lineage, Rakesh said his family had long been associated with the party since the days of M G Ramachandran’s association with the DMK prior to founding the AIADMK. “My father was part of the MGR forum and my grandfather worked for the AIADMK from 1972, serving as town secretary and chairman for 31 years. I entered party work at the age of 16, involved in activities such as drawing party symbols and pasting posters. I have served the party for 19 years as councillor and deputy chairman,” he said.

Rakesh said he was given the opportunity to contest by Edappadi K Palaniswami and went on to win the seat. However, he alleged that “members within the party stabbed me in the back”.

He further claimed that he was informed of his candidature only on the morning of the announcement, adding that several senior leaders had been reluctant to contest from the constituency.