Amid Parandur uncertainty, CII renews push for second Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu deserves airport infrastructure on par with Bengaluru and Hyderabad and should rank among the country's top three aviation hubs, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said, renewing its call for a second airport for Chennai amid uncertainty over the future of the proposed Parandur greenfield airport project.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, P Ravichandran, Chairman, CII Southern Region and President of Danfoss India, said that the South has some of the best airports in the country and Tamil Nadu deserves to be in the top three and not in the top seven.

Ravichandran clarified that Parandur did not figure in discussions when a CII delegation met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay but had stressed the importance of leveraging the personal brand of Vijay to enhance the state's investment appeal.