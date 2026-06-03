Chennai cop lands in soup after ‘advice’ on evading police scrutiny goes viral

CHENNAI: A crime wing inspector attached to the St Thomas Mount police has been shifted to the vacancy reserve (VR) pending inquiry after a purported audio recording of him instructing a man facing a police complaint, on how to escape police scrutiny, went viral online. A senior police officer has been deputed to examine the authenticity of the recording and file a report.

The issue stems from a dispute involving Praboth Ravindran and his wife Regina, of Madipakkam, who previously worked as legal advisers for an overseas education consultancy in St Thomas Mount.

Police sources said a complaint was lodged on May 22 by a man who alleged that Praboth owed him Rs 2.29 lakh. Sources said that Praboth later appeared before the police and produced documents showing the amount had already been repaid, following which the complainant withdrew the complaint.

The controversy began after Regina released an audio recording that she claimed captured a conversation between her husband and Inspector Ambedkar.

In the clip, the person advises the recipient to switch off phone connectivity, avoid sharing information and remain out of reach while police searches are underway. In another video, Regina alleged that the police came to her house for a search without a proper warrant.

When the issue reached senior police officials, Ambedkar was sent to VR.