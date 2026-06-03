CM Vijay, several leaders pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid respect to former Tamil Nadu CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary.

In an official statement, Vijay said, "I fondly recall his contributions to the Tamil language, literature, film industry, politics, administration, and state rights. On the birth anniversary of Muthamil Arignar Kalaignar, I offer my respectful tributes."

Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to X to express his reverence for the late patriarch, stating that 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi spent his life fighting for the dignity of the Tamil people, for social justice, and for the rights of the marginalised.

"Not just a Chief Minister -- he was a writer, a poet, a thinker. He believed in a Constitution that treats every Indian as equal. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary," Gandhi added.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Information and Publicity, Rajmohan, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid rich tributes to his grandfather and the late DMK president.

The DMK leader visited the party's youth wing office, Anbagam, to pay floral tributes to the portrait of the iconic Dravidian leader.