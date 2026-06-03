Contract of firm handling Madurai’s waste will be terminated, says Madurai Mayor

MADURAI: Amid mounting criticism of poor administration, councillors of the city corporation on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of contract of the private firm handling solid waste, accusing it of poor management and holding it responsible for the declining cleanliness in the city.

Responding to their concerns, Mayor In-charge Nagarajan said the contract would be cancelled before it expires in September.

The monthly council meeting,which was chaired by mayor-in-charge T Nagarajan and attended by TVK MLAs A Kallanai, S R Thangapandi, M M Gopison and S Karthikeyan, witnessed heated discussions over several issues.

Ward 58 councillor M Jayaram sought immediate action against the contractor Ourland, alleging workers did not remove garbage efficiently in several parts of the city. Voicing similar criticism, Madurai West MLA Thangapandi said there was a shortage of sanitation workers and garbage bins.

Madurai North MLA Kallanai alleged that despite substantial fund allocations for sanitation works, waste management problems continued unabated. Several other allegations were also raised regarding the sanitation issues.

Responding to the concerns, Mayor In-charge Nagarajan said “Payments to the company had been withheld and the contract would be cancelled before it expires in September this year.”