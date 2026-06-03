Contract of firm handling Madurai’s waste will be terminated, says Madurai Mayor

MADURAI: Amid mounting criticism of poor administration, councillors of the city corporation on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of contract of the private firm handling solid waste, accusing it of poor management and holding it responsible for the declining cleanliness in the city.
Responding to their concerns, Mayor In-charge Nagarajan said the contract would be cancelled before it expires in September.
The monthly council meeting,which was chaired by mayor-in-charge T Nagarajan and attended by TVK MLAs A Kallanai, S R Thangapandi, M M Gopison and S Karthikeyan, witnessed heated discussions over several issues.
Ward 58 councillor M Jayaram sought immediate action against the contractor Ourland, alleging workers did not remove garbage efficiently in several parts of the city. Voicing similar criticism, Madurai West MLA Thangapandi said there was a shortage of sanitation workers and garbage bins.
Madurai North MLA Kallanai alleged that despite substantial fund allocations for sanitation works, waste management problems continued unabated. Several other allegations were also raised regarding the sanitation issues.
Responding to the concerns, Mayor In-charge Nagarajan said “Payments to the company had been withheld and the contract would be cancelled before it expires in September this year.”
Town planning approvals also came under scrutiny duirng the meeting. Madurai East MLA Karthikeyan said “While layout approvals for ordinary residents were delayed by five to six months, while large corporate firms were obtaining clearances within 45 minutes”. He urged the corporation to shift entirely to online approval system.
One of the key agenda items concerning the auction of roadside shops was kept on hold after councillors urged the corporation to first regulate encroachments and roadside vendors. Councillors argued that the growing number of roadside shops has been contributing to traffic congestion across several parts of the city
The council also opposed proposals related to the demolition of Karupatti Chathiram and Mangammal Chathiram buildings, and traffic congestion at the Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Terminus. Besides these issues, the Mayor-in-charge proposed reclassifying garbage tax collection for commercial establishments saying it is high, and converting the old Madurai Central Prison premises into a Semmozhi Park.