Disabled man detained for attempt to steal bike in Velachery

CHENNAI: A migrant worker with mental disabilities was detained by the Velachery police after he allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle parked near a hotel on the 100ft Road in Velachery on Monday. He was found to be in an inebriated state and claimed that he was an army personnel, the police said. After an inquiry, he was let go with a warning.

According to the police, the motorcycle owner had parked his vehicle outside the hotel when the suspect, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to unlock it using a key in his possession. The owner noticed the attempt and confronted him, leading to a heated argument, the police said.

The altercation attracted the attention of passersby, who accused the man of trying to steal the vehicle.

A section of the public allegedly restrained and assaulted him. Police said the man sustained injuries to his face during the incident.

The disturbance caused traffic congestion on the busy stretch for nearly 30 minutes.