DMK councillors, TVK MLA spar over minister’s corruption charge in Madurai Corporation

MADURAI: Corruption in the corporation resurfaced as a political flash point on Tuesday as DMK councillors condemned Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar’s charge that they indulged in corruption. TVK MLA countered them pointing to the resignation of the mayor and arrest of several officials.

Addressing reporters after the council meeting, Ward 58 councillor M Jayaraman said Nirmal Kumar should prove his allegations in three months or face protests.

“The minister has alleged that the corporation’s 100 councillors looted public funds. He should attend the next council meeting and identify, with evidence, who all were involved.”

Further, Jayaraman said as the law minister, Nirmal Kumar must use the legal machinery to identify alleged offenders and initiate action within three months. “If he fails to prove the allegations, he should apologise to the public. Otherwise, DMK councillors will lay siege to his residence,” he warned.

Responding to questions regarding the arrest of the former mayor’s husband over his alleged links to property tax scam, Jayaraman said investigators must establish his involvement through FIR and evidence. “Whoever is linked to any irregularity should face action. We are not opposed to legal proceedings against anyone found guilty,” he added.

Madurai East MLA S Karthikeyan rejected the councillors claims that no irregularities had taken place. “Why did all five zonal chairpersons and mayor quit their posts and and why were several officials arrested if no wrongdoing had occurred”, he asked.