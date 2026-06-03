Facilitation centre for labourers benefit 3,500 gig workers in three months in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A facilitation centre for gig workers recorded about a footfall of 3,500 footfalls since its inauguration in the first week of March in Krishnagiri.

The facilitation centre near Krishnagiri bus stand was set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, which has mobile phone charging and drinking water offered by the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Though the facility was inaugurated for construction workers by Collector C Dinesh Kumar in the first week of March, it has received many beneficiaries from unorganised sectors like street vendors and daily wagers. The centre works from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm.

K Rajamanickam (47), a construction worker from Balakuri village who visited the centre, said that he had visited the centre to enquire about the enrolment of members in the construction workers' welfare board, which provides financial assistance for children of members at various events.

Another worker, Priya (35) of Betthathalapalli near Krishnagiri, working as a daily wager in the highway department, said, "I often take respite inside the shelter while waiting for a bus at the bus stop adjoining the shelter." Similarly, another female worker said the toilet in the centre will be useful for workers.

A labour department official told TNIE, "People working in unorganised sectors can learn about schemes for them and enrol as members in their respective welfare boards. All types of labourers can make use of the facility. Member registration for welfare boards is free of cost in the felicitation centre."