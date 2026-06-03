Left parties condemn appointment of ward coordinators in TN's Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: In Tiruppur Municipal Corporation, ward coordinators have been appointed for each ward to enhance development works and basic services within the wards. However, Left parties have insisted that this decision is an anti-democratic act and should be withdrawn.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner MP Amith clarified to TNIE that this measure will not cause any interference with the authority of the councillors, and that the ward coordinators will function in coordination with them.
There are 60 wards in Tiruppur corporation, and a few days ago, the corporation administration appointed a 'ward coordinator' for each ward to enhance basic services and project works, including solid waste management, drinking water supply, streetlight maintenance and road maintenance, within the wards.
However, the CPI and CPM have registered strong opposition to this decision by the corporation administration, and are urging the corporation to withdraw it.
Tiruppur MP and CPI leader K Subbarayan, in his statement, said, "The announcement by the corporation commissioner regarding the appointment of ward coordinators is an anti-democratic act. Such appointments cannot be accepted when there are councillors elected by the people. This is an act that insults the representatives elected by the people. Therefore, the appointment of ward coordinators should be cancelled."
C Moorthy, district secretary of CPM, said, "What is the need for this appointment when there are councillors in the wards? In Tiruppur corporation, the elected council is in power. To improve basic amenities in the wards, the council meeting must be convened, appropriate resolutions passed and necessary action should be taken. But, bypassing the democratically elected council, this decision by the corporation commissioner is an undemocratic act, and this decision must be withdrawn."
However, the corporation commissioner has denied these allegations and said, "This measure is implemented with the sole objective of enhancing basic services for the people in wards, since we do not have sanitary inspectors (SIs) in all wards. Therefore, officials, including health inspectors, assistant engineers and technical assistants working in the corporation have been appointed as ward coordinators. They will be on rounds in the wards from 6.30 am to 9.30 am. Initially, only solid waste management tasks were assigned to them. We have now given them some additional tasks."
"Further, they will function in coordination with councillors. The authority of councillors will not be affected by ward coordinators," he said.
"A toll-free number will be printed on the back of the ward coordinator's t-shirt. People can contact them through it as well," Amith added.