Left parties condemn appointment of ward coordinators in TN's Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: In Tiruppur Municipal Corporation, ward coordinators have been appointed for each ward to enhance development works and basic services within the wards. However, Left parties have insisted that this decision is an anti-democratic act and should be withdrawn.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner MP Amith clarified to TNIE that this measure will not cause any interference with the authority of the councillors, and that the ward coordinators will function in coordination with them.

There are 60 wards in Tiruppur corporation, and a few days ago, the corporation administration appointed a 'ward coordinator' for each ward to enhance basic services and project works, including solid waste management, drinking water supply, streetlight maintenance and road maintenance, within the wards.

However, the CPI and CPM have registered strong opposition to this decision by the corporation administration, and are urging the corporation to withdraw it.

Tiruppur MP and CPI leader K Subbarayan, in his statement, said, "The announcement by the corporation commissioner regarding the appointment of ward coordinators is an anti-democratic act. Such appointments cannot be accepted when there are councillors elected by the people. This is an act that insults the representatives elected by the people. Therefore, the appointment of ward coordinators should be cancelled."