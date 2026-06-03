Madras HC acquits four in double murder case, slams cop

MADURAI: Acquitting four persons in a 2012 double murder case in Dindigul due to a slipshod investigation, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered departmental action against the then Thadikombu police inspector who investigated the case.

Justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan, who passed the order on a batch of appeals filed by the accused, pointed out that even the amputated part of the victim’s arm was not recovered by the probe officer.

Four suspects — Selvaraj, Selvapandi, Muthukumar and Thoongan — had challenged the conviction and life sentence imposed on them by a sessions court in Dindigul in 2023 before the HC bench.

According to prosecution, the deceased, Kannan and Periyasamy, were relatives and Kannan was married to the daughter of Selvaraj, one of the accused. The suspects developed enmity with the victims after the marriage between Kannan and Selvaraj’s daughter ended in divorce.

On May 18, 2012, as the victims were on their way to a Tasmac shop in Thadikombu, the four accused and three others, including Kannan’s ex-wife, allegedly came to the spot in an auto and attacked them with sickles.