Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal IPS takes charge as Tamil Nadu DGP; to hold post for two years

Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal took charge as Tamil Nadu state DGP on Wednesday.

On June 1, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the repatriation of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who held the post of special director general in the Border Security Force, earlier.

Aggarwal succeeds DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and will hold the post for couple of years.

The new DGP had held several posts, including Chennai Commissioner of Police. For nine months, Tamil Nadu has been without a full-time DGP after the superannuation of DGP Shankar Jiwal in August 2025.

Thanking the Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay for giving the opportunity to serve as DGP, Aggarwal told reporters that priority would be given to curb the drug menace.

He said strict action will be taken on crimes against women, besides cyber crimes.

The new DGP also requested the public to support and cooperate with the police to maintain peace and law and order.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Rai Rathore has been transferred and posted as DGP prisons and correctional service.

With inputs from PTI