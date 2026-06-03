Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to assume charge as new DGP today

CHENNAI: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is set to take charge as the state’s new Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Aggarwal’s repatriation from BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect.
Aggarwal was serving as special director general of BSF and was also holding additional charge of the force’s Eastern Command headquartered in Kolkata. The order was issued following a proposal from the Union Home Ministry.
Before his deputation to the Centre, Aggarwal held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu Police. He served as commissioner of police, Greater Chennai Police, and later as director general of armed police and special director general of CB-CID.
Over the course of his career, Aggarwal has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Chief Minister’s Medal for his contributions to policing and public service.
With his appointment, Aggarwal will become the first full-time DGP and HoPF since the retirement of DGP Shankar Jiwal in August last year.
New TN legal team for Supreme Court
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday revamped its legal representation before the Supreme Court by appointing a fresh set of advocates-on-record and senior counsel to handle the state’s cases in New Delhi. Rupali Francesca Samuel, B Karunakaran, Vrinda Bhandari, Jayasree Narasimhan, and Kanika Kalaiyarasan are the new advocates-on-record. Prashanto Chandra Sen and Haripriya Padmanabhan have been appointed as counsel at the rank of AAG on a temporary basis.