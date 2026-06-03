Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to assume charge as new DGP today

CHENNAI: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is set to take charge as the state’s new Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF) on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Aggarwal’s repatriation from BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

Aggarwal was serving as special director general of BSF and was also holding additional charge of the force’s Eastern Command headquartered in Kolkata. The order was issued following a proposal from the Union Home Ministry.

Before his deputation to the Centre, Aggarwal held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu Police. He served as commissioner of police, Greater Chennai Police, and later as director general of armed police and special director general of CB-CID.

Over the course of his career, Aggarwal has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Chief Minister’s Medal for his contributions to policing and public service.

With his appointment, Aggarwal will become the first full-time DGP and HoPF since the retirement of DGP Shankar Jiwal in August last year.