Must state pay aid for deaths at party events? HC seeks TN, AIADMK reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government and the AIADMK to file counter affidavits within two weeks on whether the state is liable to pay compensation to persons who die in untoward incidents at events organised by political parties.

Justice Mohammed Shaffiq issued the direction while hearing a petition filed in 2025, by P Vadivelu, a daily-wage labourer from Tondiarpet, seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for the death of his 14-year-old daughter, Yuvasree, in a stampede during an AIADMK relief distribution programme at Sunnambu Kalvai, R K Nagar, in December 2023.

According to the petitioner, the AIADMK organised the relief distribution event on December 9, 2023, for cyclone Michaung-affected residents. The programme was attended by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and was organised by the party’s R K Nagar West secretary Nithyanantham.

Yuvasree, a Class 9 student, had gone to collect relief materials along with her aunt when a stampede broke out due to the massive crowd. She was severely hurt and later declared brought dead at the Stanley Government Hospital. An RTI response obtained from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vannarapettai, confirmed the programme was organised by the AIADMK.