No reservation counter, Polur rail users travel up to 80 km to book tickets

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In an era where train tickets can be booked with a few taps on a smartphone, residents of Polur and nearby areas, including Kalasapakkam and Jawadhu Hills, still have to travel 70-80 km to Vellore or Tiruvannamalai to book a reserved railway ticket.

Residents have urged southern railway to establish a Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter at Polur railway station, saying the absence of the facility affects passengers from more than 40 rural and tribal villages.

At present, a Station Ticket Booking Agent (STBA) functions at the station, issuing only unreserved tickets. Although Polur station was renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2025, residents point out that it still lacks a PRS counter.

K Karthik, a government school teacher from Jamunamarathur in Jawadhu Hills, said the absence of a reservation counter causes considerable inconvenience.

"Train tickets usually get booked very quickly, especially Tatkal tickets, which are often sold out within minutes. Network connectivity is poor in the hills. Whenever I need to book a train ticket, I call friends living downhill and ask them to book it for me," he said.

Karthik added that some of his colleagues travel to Jolarpet, around 50-60 km away, to book tickets.

"The worst affected are villagers living in remote parts of Jawadhu Hills and members of tribal communities who either struggle with poor network connectivity or are unfamiliar with online ticket booking. People from at least four taluks — Kalasapakkam, Polur, Jawadhu Hills and Arni — are affected," said R Subakrisha, a resident of Polur.