Operations at 88 more quarries to be suspended: Minister TKP Prabhu

CHENNAI: The natural resources department is planning to suspend the operations of another 88 stone quarries where violations have been detected.

At a review meeting held at the secretariat on Tuesday, which was chaired by minister TKP Prabhu, officials discussed the follow-up action being taken against temporarily suspended quarries and measures to prevent illegal quarrying.

Last week, the minister inspected stone quarries in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts. Following the inspections, quarries found to be operating in violation of regulations were ordered to shut down temporarily.

Subsequently, officials from the geology and mining department conducted intensive inspections across the state last week. Of the 431 quarries inspected, violations were detected in 155. Operations at 67 quarries were temporarily suspended and penalty proceedings have been initiated against them. Further action is underway to suspend operations at the remaining 88 quarries, according to an official statement.

To curb illegal quarrying and unauthorised mineral extraction and transportation, the department is also planning to deploy advanced drone technology to survey quarries.