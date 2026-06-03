Operations of eight quarries suspended in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Newly appointed Collector Vandana Garg on Tuesday ordered the temporary suspension of eight quarries found to be illegally mining minerals and transporting them beyond government-approved limits.
The violations were detected following a survey carried out on the instructions of Minister for Natural Resources Dr T K Prabhu, who had directed officials to inspect stone quarries across Tamil Nadu and verify whether quarrying activities were being conducted within permitted limits, besides initiating action against offenders.
Accordingly, a drone survey and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) inspection were conducted in Tiruvannamalai using unmanned aerial vehicles across quarry sites.
The collector warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found mining or transporting minerals beyond the approved limits.
She instructed all quarry and crusher owners operating in Tiruvannamalai to ensure that minerals extracted from permitted survey fields are transported only through vehicles carrying online-issued despatch slips and transit passes printed on security paper.
She further made it clear that all transport vehicles must mandatorily carry despatch slips and transit passes corresponding to the exact quantity of minerals being moved, and that mineral transportation should be strictly confined to permitted limits.
The collector added that any violation, including transportation without valid despatch slips, excess movement beyond approved quantities, or quarrying outside sanctioned lease areas, would attract criminal action against quarry and crusher owners as well as lorry operators concerned.