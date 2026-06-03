Operations of eight quarries suspended in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Newly appointed Collector Vandana Garg on Tuesday ordered the temporary suspension of eight quarries found to be illegally mining minerals and transporting them beyond government-approved limits.

The violations were detected following a survey carried out on the instructions of Minister for Natural Resources Dr T K Prabhu, who had directed officials to inspect stone quarries across Tamil Nadu and verify whether quarrying activities were being conducted within permitted limits, besides initiating action against offenders.

Accordingly, a drone survey and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) inspection were conducted in Tiruvannamalai using unmanned aerial vehicles across quarry sites.