Parent's body seek retention of existing norms for Jipmer Pondy quota seats

PUDUCHERRY: Two student and parents' welfare associations have urged the Union Territory administration and the centre to ensure that the 64 MBBS seats reserved for Puducherry candidates in the Jipmer continue to be allotted exclusively to eligible students of Puducherry origin.

In separate representations submitted to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and senior officials of the health, higher education and revenue departments, the Pondicherry CENTAC students parents association and the Pondicherry state students and parents welfare association expressed concern over reports that the admission norms governing the Puducherry quota in Jipmer could be revised from the 2026-27 academic year.

The associations pointed out that Jipmer Medical College earmarks 64 MBBS seats for Puducherry candidates, comprising 48 seats in Puducherry and 16 in Karaikal. They alleged that a sizeable number of these seats are being secured by students from other states who become eligible under the local quota after pursuing a few years of schooling in the Union Territory and obtaining residency certificates.