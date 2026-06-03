Puducherry CM Rangasamy asks centre to release pending JJM funds

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday urged the centre to release pending central assistance under the first phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), while reaffirming the Union Territory’s commitment to the effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony for the implementation of JJM 2.0 through video conferencing, Rangasamy said Puducherry had achieved 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) coverage under JJM 1.0 and was awarded the “Har Ghar Jal” certification in May 2021.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, the Chief Minister said that at the launch of the mission in 2020, authorities had identified 14,976 households, 390 schools and 413 Anganwadi centres across Puducherry and Karaikal districts without tap water connections.

He said the target was subsequently achieved, with nearly 15,000 household tap connections provided across the Union Territory.