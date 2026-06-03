RDO to decide on AIADMK Pudukkottai office dispute today

PUDUKKOTTAI/CHENNAI: The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) is set to decide on Wednesday which faction has the right to use the locked AIADMK district office in Pudukkottai.

The dispute arose after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar from the post of Pudukkottai north district secretary and appointed V Palanivel in his place.

Vijayabaskar was among several AIADMK functionaries who were removed from party posts for backing the TVK during the trust vote.

At the peace meeting chaired by RDO A Prakash on Tuesday, Palanivel’s side argued he should be allowed to take charge of the office and carry out party work as the officially appointed district secretary.

A lawyer, representing the rival faction, sought three weeks’ time to respond to the claim. After hearing both sides, the RDO said orders will be issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Chennai, Palaniswami said he is taking all necessary steps to help the party overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger.

He said although the party secured 47 seats, a few individuals who have enjoyed various positions in the organisation are now engaged in activities aimed at destroying it.