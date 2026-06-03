Tamil Nadu mining department to deploy advanced drones to curb illegal quarrying

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Geology and Mining Department has decided to carry out inspections of quarry sites across the state using drones fitted with upgraded surveillance technology, official sources said.
The decision follows a series of physical inspections conducted over the past week, which uncovered violations in 155 quarries.
According to an official release, the Minister for Natural Resources, T K Prabhu, conducted surprise inspections of quarries in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts last week and ordered the immediate suspension of operations at sites found to be in breach of regulations.
In total, 431 quarries were inspected, of which 155 were found to be in violation of rules.
The department said follow-up action will be taken against the suspended quarries to prevent illegal extraction and unauthorised transportation of minerals.
Officials have also stated that, going forward, drone-based inspections using enhanced technology will be carried out across all leased quarry sites, with prior notice to leaseholders.
(With Inputs from PTI)