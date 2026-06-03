Tamil Nadu mining department to deploy advanced drones to curb illegal quarrying

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Geology and Mining Department has decided to carry out inspections of quarry sites across the state using drones fitted with upgraded surveillance technology, official sources said.

The decision follows a series of physical inspections conducted over the past week, which uncovered violations in 155 quarries.

According to an official release, the Minister for Natural Resources, T K Prabhu, conducted surprise inspections of quarries in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts last week and ordered the immediate suspension of operations at sites found to be in breach of regulations.