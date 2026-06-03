TN AI Minister interacts with deep-tech innovation ecosystem stakeholders at IIT-M Research Park

CHENNAI: As part of Tamil Nadu's push to position itself as a hub for deep-tech innovation, fostering industry-academia collaboration and emerging technologies, the Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister R Kumar visited the innovation ecosystem at the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) and interacted with the stakeholders.
The minister, accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary for Information Technology and Digital Services Pradeep Yadav, on Monday, held discussions with the IITMRP leadership on leveraging research-driven entrepreneurship to accelerate economic growth and strengthen Tamil Nadu's technology ecosystem.
IITMRP chief executive officer Natarajan Malupillai outlined the research park's role in bridging academia, industry and startups, a model that has helped nurture several technology ventures in sectors ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to space technology and artificial intelligence.
The delegation toured a range of facilities that reflect the breadth of innovation emerging from the IIT-Madras ecosystem. These included the LabGrown Diamond Centre, which is working on sustainable diamond production technologies; industrial AI startup Ilektron; the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), which supports the development of medical devices and healthcare solutions; and space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos, known for developing small satellite launch vehicles powered by 3D-printed rocket engines.
The minister also interacted with a cross-section of startups incubated at the research park, including Solinas Integrity, which develops robotic systems for infrastructure inspection; NeoMotion, focused on assistive mobility technologies; XYMA Analytics, which offers AI-based industrial monitoring solutions; ISMO Bio-Photonics, working on non-invasive diagnostic technologies; and Plenome Technologies, which develops digital health platforms for remote patient care.
The visit underscored the growing importance of deep-tech sectors such as advanced materials, artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, robotics, industrial digitalisation and space technology in Tamil Nadu's innovation strategy.