TN AI Minister interacts with deep-tech innovation ecosystem stakeholders at IIT-M Research Park

CHENNAI: As part of Tamil Nadu's push to position itself as a hub for deep-tech innovation, fostering industry-academia collaboration and emerging technologies, the Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister R Kumar visited the innovation ecosystem at the IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) and interacted with the stakeholders.

The minister, accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary for Information Technology and Digital Services Pradeep Yadav, on Monday, held discussions with the IITMRP leadership on leveraging research-driven entrepreneurship to accelerate economic growth and strengthen Tamil Nadu's technology ecosystem.

IITMRP chief executive officer Natarajan Malupillai outlined the research park's role in bridging academia, industry and startups, a model that has helped nurture several technology ventures in sectors ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to space technology and artificial intelligence.