TN CM Vijay's speech fails to enthuse delta farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers of the central region of Tamil Nadu expressed disappointment as Chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s remained silent on issues plaguing the agrarian community-timely release of water from the Mettur Dam for Kuruvai paddy cultivation and the Mekedatu dam project-during his first public speech in Tiruchy on Monday.

Farmers remain uncertain about undertaking Kuruvai paddy cultivation due to insufficient water storage level in the Mettur Reservoir while raising concerns over the Karnataka government’s initiative to construct a dam across Cauvery River at Mekedatu which could leave the TN people struggling for drinking water.

As Vijay added his government would not give up on river water sharing rights of TN, farmers urged the CM to come forward with a road map and a firm stand on these critical issues. General Secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, S Dhanapalan, alleged that the CM’s speech at the meeting in Tiruchy was non-committal and that he attempted to “deceive” the farming community.

“If the government does not approach the Supreme Court over the Mekedatu issue, our federation comprising 84 farmers’ associations across the state will knock on the doors of the court,” Dhanapalan told TNIE on Tuesday.

He also said that if Vijay had not given assurances regarding loan waivers and MSP, farmers would not have had to urge him to keep his promises. Dhanapalan added that they have decided to stage protests and demonstrations across the state until the TVK government implements all its poll promises.