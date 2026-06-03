TN DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore transferred; Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal likely to take charge

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred state DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore and posted him as Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services).

According to an official release, K. Shankar, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), has been transferred and appointed DGP, Enforcement Bureau CID, Chennai, against an existing vacancy.

Sources in the Home Department said Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal is expected to take charge as the state’s new DGP on Wednesday. He is currently serving as Special Director General in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Tamil Nadu has been without a full-time DGP for nine months following the superannuation of DGP Shankar Jiwal in August 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)