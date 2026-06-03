TN private schools told to publish fee structures online before June 5

CHENNAI: Following an order of the Tamil Nadu Information Commission, the Directorate of Private Schools has directed all private schools in the state to publicly display the fee structure approved by the Fee Determination Committee and publish it on their websites by June 5.

In a recent order, the State Information Commission observed that the public should not be made to run from pillar to post to obtain details of the approved fee structure of private schools.

It directed the school education department to ensure all private schools proactively disclose the information.

The directorate has instructed all private nursery, primary, matriculation, CBSE and other board schools to prominently display the approved fee structure for public viewing, publish the details on their websites and include class-wise fee details in student admission application forms by June 5.

The directorate has also directed Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers (Private Schools) to monitor compliance and submit reports, along with photo evidence, by June 10.