Two Tasmac outlets near school operate despite closure order in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Two Tasmac outlets functioning near a government higher secondary school at Alampoondi village in Gingee taluk of Villupuram district continue to operate despite the state government’s directive to shut liquor shops located in close proximity to educational institutions, local residents have alleged.

Soon after assuming office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced that Tasmac outlets situated within 500 metres of schools, places of worship and residential areas would be closed within two weeks. Following the announcement, 717 liquor outlets were reportedly shut across the state.

However, residents said Tasmac shops bearing numbers 11598 and 11644, located about 150 metres from the Government Higher Secondary School at Alampoondi, are still functioning. They added that several representations had been submitted to the authorities seeking closure of the outlets, but no action has been taken so far.

Expressing concern, residents said the continued presence of the liquor shops near the school was having an adverse impact on students and the local community.

A Gilbert, a social activist, said: “The Tasmac outlets near the school are a cause for concern as they disturb students attending classes daily. More importantly, their proximity is influencing minor boys towards a culture of alcohol consumption. The government should intervene immediately and close these shops in line with the CM's directive.”

Villupuram Collector Sheik Abdul Rahman told TNIE that the matter would be looked into and that the outlets may be shut following a field inspection.