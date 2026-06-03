Vaiko at crossroads as discontent grows in MDMK

CHENNAI: Signs of growing unease within the MDMK over its role in the DMK-led alliance has come to the fore, with party general secretary Vaiko publicly voicing dissatisfaction over the number of seats allotted to it and its inability to contest elections on its own symbol.

Discussions on the future of MDMK is expected to dominate the party’s general council meeting on June 27.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Vaiko said the MDMK has stood firmly with the DMK and contributed significantly to the alliance’s electoral success. “I campaigned in 34 constituencies in support of DMK. The DMK won 24 of those seats. While our two MLAs won with the support of alliance votes, our contribution to the alliance’s victory should also be recognised,” he said.

Pointing out that several alliance partners were allotted more seats, Vaiko said the MDMK was given only four constituencies, leaving cadres disappointed.“Many cadre feel that we should have contested on our own symbol. Other alliance parties contested on their respective symbols even though some of them won only one or two seats,” Vaiko said.

The remark comes a day after MDMK principal secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko said contesting on the DMK symbol constrained the party’s political flexibility after the election. “The views expressed by Durai Vaiko reflect the feelings of many cadre. No decision has been taken. All opinions will be discussed at the general council meeting,” Vaiko added.

Sources said several district secretaries and second-rung leaders are expected to raise concerns over the alliance arrangement at the June 27 meet.

A section of the leadership believes that contesting on party’s own symbol in future elections is essential to rebuilding the organisation and regaining its recognised state party status.