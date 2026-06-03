Vijay lacks temperament befitting CM, says A Raja

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of lacking constitutional morality and temperament befitting his office. “Why does he show hesitation, confusion and helplessness inside the assembly, but roar in Tiruchy? Whoever wrote that script should answer,” Raja told reporters at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday.

Referring to BR Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, Raja said constitutional morality which applies to chief ministers, ministers and prime ministers alike, was conspicuously absent in Vijay’s conduct in Tiruchy.“He (Vijay) has degraded his own office by speaking without accountability,” he said.

Raja also took aim at Vijay’s visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying CMs of Assam, West Bengal and Kerala were given 40-50 minutes each with the PM, but TN’s CM was allotted barely 10 minutes, and he (Vijay) returned without meeting anyone besides Nirmala Sitharaman, he said.“You went to the PM and came back silently.