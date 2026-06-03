WRD officials detect, disconnect 110 illegal power connections in Vaigai basin

THENI: In a joint enforcement drive, officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD), Madurai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the Police Department recently disconnected around 110 electricity connections used for the illegal extraction of water from the Vaigai River, Suruli riverbed and their catchment areas.

The action was taken during a two-day mass raid aimed at curbing unauthorised pumping of water using electric motors. Officials carried out inspections at several locations along the Suruli riverbed, the Vaigai River and adjoining catchment areas, where they detected multiple instances of illegal water extraction.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a WRD official said that the Vaigai Dam is currently receiving water released from the Mullaperiyar Dam, and authorities had found that water flowing through channels feeding the dam was being illegally tapped at several points.

“To prevent unauthorised diversion of water and ensure adequate inflow to the dam, mass raids and enforcement drives will continue in the coming days,” the official said.