10 years on, Madras HC says Appavu Radhapuram victor in 2016

CHENNAI: Setting aside the victory of AIADMK’s I S Inbadurai in the 2016 Assembly election from the Radhapuram constituency, the Madras High Court has declared DMK leader and former Assembly speaker M Appavu as the elected candidate.

The court also directed the Assembly secretary to make necessary changes in official records by entering Appavu’s name as the representative of the constituency for the 2016-2021 period.

The court, however, observed that the improper declaration was not attributable to any conduct on the part of Inbadurai. It said the order would not disqualify him in any manner, except with regard to claiming pensionary benefits as an MLA for the 2016-2021 period.

Delivering the verdict on a poll petition filed by Appavu 10 years ago after he was declared to have lost the poll by 49 votes, Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday ruled that the DMK leader had won by 104 votes.

In his plea, Appavu had challenged Inbadurai’s victory, alleging that he was forcibly evicted from the counting centre when counting for the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds commenced and that postal ballots were arbitrarily declared invalid.

Acting on the petition, the court had earlier ordered a recount of postal ballots and a specified number of votes recorded in EVMs.